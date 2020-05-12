General Motors reopens Burton facility with new safety procedures

(5/12/2020) - Manufacturing workers around the state are back on the job, which includes workers at the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales facility in Burton.

Employees returned with some new safety procedures this week. Everyone entering the building has to:

-- Have their temperature taken and put on a mask.

-- Sanitize their hands.

-- Wear safety glasses.

-- Answer a coronavirus questionnaire.

-- Practice social distancing throughout the facility.

Extra cleaning and protective screenings will be in place when social distancing is not possible. Workers will also be wearing masks and safety glasses in those areas.

In a deal last week, GM and the United Auto Workers agreed on an opening date of May 18 for many other plants, including the Flint manufacturing complex.