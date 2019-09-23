General Motors says strikers made threats, put nails in road near Tennessee plant

(9/23/2019) - General Motors says some United Auto Workers strikers at its Tennessee plant have blocked traffic, placed screws and nails on public roads and damaged vehicles during the ongoing nationwide walkout.

GM detailed its complaints before a local judge approved a temporary restraining order Sunday barring certain unruly behavior at the Spring Hill plant.

Court documents say about 100 nonunion salaried GM employees and contractors remain working at the plant so it can resume normal operations when the strike ends. GM is also shipping 1,000 finished vehicles ordered by customers via commercial haulers. The company says safety and security is the highest priority and a minority of picketers was unlawful.

Several protesters were arrested for blocking the roadway last Wednesday.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says the union is committed to conducting strike-related activities safely and lawfully and is continuing to work with law enforcement as issues arise.