General Motors strike may be drawing to close, based on anecdotal signs

(9/27/2019) - Anecdotal signs are pointing to the possibility of a deal to end the General Motors strike soon.

United Auto Workers members are on strike from General Motors.

Negotiators with GM and the United Auto Workers did not report any updates directly from the bargaining table Friday. But they are working longer and later into the night, in an effort to work out a deal.

Transport companies that move parts between suppliers and GM facilities also have been told to be ready to roll in case a tentative deal is reached.

The mood on the picket lines outside the GM manufacturing complex in Flint was a combination of hopeful optimism and resolve to hold out as long as necessary for a favorable agreement on Friday -- the 12th day of the strike.

On Thursday, GM reinstated health care to striking workers through September. Some saw that as a positive sign, while others said GM changed course because of the bad press they were receiving.

Once a tentative agreement is reached, workers won't automatically return to work. The proposal will still need to be presented to workers who will hold a ratification vote.

In past strikes, workers have returned to their jobs while that vote takes place. But the UAW is reportedly considering a plan that would keep the workers on strike until the vote is complete.

The union is paying workers $50 a day while on strike -- or $250 a week. Their first strike pay checks are expected to be distributed early next week.