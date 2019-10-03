General Motors workers feeling more emotions as strike reaches 18th day

(10/3/2019) - Emotions were mixed on the picket lines outside the General Motors parts facility in Burton as a United Auto Workers strike reached its 18th day.

Workers picket outside the General Motors parts warehouse in Burton during day 18 of the strike involving United Auto Workers members.

Workers were surprised at how long the strike has lasted and worried about what will happen if they can't go back to work soon.

About 49,000 GM employees went on strike at midnight on Sept. 15, leading the automaker to close about 55 factories and parts warehouses in the United States. Dozens more suppliers, vendors and foreign plants also have been affected.

The UAW is looking for better wages, health insurance, profit sharing and a defined path for temporary workers to obtain full-time jobs. The union rejected GM's latest offer on Monday and presented a counteroffer on Tuesday.

Sources close to the negotiations on Wednesday said the temporary workers situation and profit sharing remained the key sticking points. No updates on the negotiations came in Thursday.

Feelings of frustration were lingering on day 18 of the strike. The nearly three-week impasse already has cost GM a reported $1 billion and the union more than $35 million.

Workers on the picket lines say they’re in it for the long haul. Between the strike itself and the weather conditions changing this week, they’ve had a lot to deal with.