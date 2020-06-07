Genesee Co. Health Dept. urges business owners to flush pipes prior to reopening

An important note from the Genesee County Health Department for the scores of businesses slated to reopen in the coming days: the department is urging building owners and managers to flush their pipes before turning that open sign on.

Health officials warn, water sitting in plumbing for an extended period could contain heavy metals such as lead and could also hold harmful bacteria. Stagnant water also weakens the efficacy of chemical additives, such as chlorine.

The department passed along some tips:

-Flush toilets at least twice to get fresh water moving through those pipes.

-When it comes to faucets and showers, run both hot and cold water for several minutes, flowing fully.

-The same advice applies to appliances.

-Watch out for leaks and temporarily remove filters to flush them independently with cold water.

