Sheriff: COVID-19 layoff leads pregnant mother of two into prostitution

(4/22/2020) - Throughout the Governor's 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' order, the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, is still keeping an eye on the internet.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said one of the team members came across a suspicious photo recently.

"In the bottom right corner, and you have to be looking at it, there was a little forehead and a little hand," Sheriff Swanson said. "And, she expanded that photo, and when expanding that photo, you could see it was a young child."

The team set up a meeting with the person in the photo at a local motel where she was staying.

When the undercover officer went into the room, the Sheriff said they found her two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old sleeping on the bed.

"She would take her dates through and pass those children and take them to the bathroom," Sheriff Swanson explained.

Through their investigation, he said they learned that for the last month she had been doing this to provide for them.

The 21-year-old who is also 4-months pregnant had lost her job due to the pandemic and became homeless. Her family had preexisting conditions and wouldn't allow her to quarantine with them.

"I know many people could look at her and say she's just a whatever. But, we look at it as she did this, which is a criminal act, but for what reason? Out of pure desperation," he added.

The Sheriff expects she'll be charged in an effort to get her and her children continued help.

The two kids have been placed in safe homes for now thanks to Voices for Children.

"We will work to make sure the kids have the diapers they need, to make sure they have wipes, that they have food," Executive Director Nyse Holloman explained. "It's important for people in Genesee County and even mid-Michigan to know that there is help, there are resources and you don't have to go into this type of lifestyle."

The two agencies said the ultimate goal is to eventually reunite this family.

