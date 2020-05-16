Genesee Co. sheriff clarifies executive order comments, applauds governor

Genesee County's top cop is getting statewide attention after he appeared to imply Friday, he wouldn't enforce Governor Whitmer's executive orders.

Sheriff Chris Swanson, a democrat, made the comments on a podcast hosted by former Detroit reporter Charlie LeDuff. When asked to weigh in on the case of Owosso barber Karl Manke -- who is fighting an ongoing battle with the state to reopen -- he responded:

"The business side, they're dying. We have not raided a business. We have not shut a business down. We're not pulling people over. We're not writing tickets and don't expect us to do it."

Yet, less than 24 hours later, he seems to have changed his tune. After trying to get him on the phone since last night, ABC 12 had an interview with Swanson lined up, but, the sheriff instead decided to take his message to Facebook.

That statement, in the form of a video posted to Swanson's page Saturday, reads in part:

"Make no mistake, I applaud the governor and the governor's office for the executive orders they've done in order to protect the health and safety of this community and across the state," said Swanson.

"I've answered the question, sheriff, what are you doing about people? Are you going to arrest them? Are you going to raid their place? No. We're going to continue doing what we do: put public safety, health and wellness at the top priority."

Sheriff Swanson stressed they'd prefer voluntary compliance but appeared to backtrack when it comes to what he earlier implied in terms of not enforcing the law.

It comes just a day after Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton made it clear he expected enforcement to continue.

Count on ABC 12 to follow any new developments in this story both on air and online.