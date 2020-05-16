Genesee Co. sheriff walks-back controversial executive order comments

In continuing coverage, Genesee County's top cop is getting statewide attention after he appeared to imply Friday, he wouldn't enforce coronavirus related executive orders. 24 hours later, Sheriff Chris Swanson appears to be walking some of those comments back.

Genesee Co. Sheriff Clarifies Executive Order Remarks

“It is dangerous for police officers to determine what’s right and what’s wrong,” Swanson argued Friday.

And yet, that’s exactly what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson seemed to suggest during a guest appearance on a Detroit area podcast Friday, implying he wouldn’t enforce Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.

“We enforce laws — with discretion, remember that,” Swanson related.

The Sheriff outlined his views to Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff’s “No BS News Hour.” This was his response to a question regarding Owosso barber Karl Manke – who is engaged in a battle with the state over those same executive orders:

“The business side, they’re dying,” Swanson replied. “We have not raided a business. We have not shut a business down. We’re not pulling people over. We’re not writing tickets. And don’t expect us to do it.”

Swanson’s remarks came just days after Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton urged law enforcement to stay the course. Guidance echoed in a statement from the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan:

“We will continue to request that violations of the executive orders be investigated by the police.”

An apparent conflict prompting just one of the questions our news team had for Sheriff Swanson. ABC 12 tried to get him on the phone beginning Friday night, pressing for answers. No luck until this morning when we scheduled an interview. Yet, at the last minute, the sheriff took his message to Facebook instead.

“Make no mistake,” Swanson began in a video posted to his page Saturday. “I applaud the governor and the governor's office for the executive orders they've done in order to protect the health and safety of this community and across the state.”

Swanson appears to backtrack: applauding the governor and stressing he’d prefer compliance on a voluntary basis.

“I've answered the question, sheriff, what are you doing about people,” Swanson related. “Are you going to arrest them? Are you going to raid their place? No. We're going to continue doing what we do: put public safety, health and wellness at the top priority.”

But, again, seems to suggest he wouldn’t necessarily take action even if there were a problem. Count on ABC 12 to continue following this story.

