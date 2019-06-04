Genesee County Animal Control Director wants armed officers

(06/04/19)- "Last fall, one of our ACO was attacked by a German Shepard, and ripped her arm up pretty good, "

Genesee County Animal Control Director Paul Wallace can tell you story after story-- where an animal rescue has gone bad.

"Our guy gets out of the car to go check this puppy and the guy comes out across the street and he's flashing a pistol at him and talking about Pierson hood gang and then a whole bunch of people come pulling up in a car and he's there all by himself," said Genesee County Animal Control Director Paul Wallace

And-- unarmed.

"You never know what you're going to wander into," Wallace said

But Wallace is hoping to change that.

It's why he is asking the Genesee County Board of Commissioners-- to allow his officers to be trained and armed to protect themselves

"Basically a scaled down version of what a police officer would be trained to do," Wallace said.

Wallace wants to be clear-- the goal in arming officers is NOT to just shoot stray animals.

"Deadly force is something that is the last resort in any circumstance. That's just part of training," Wallace said.

Or to take people's animals away by force.

"That's what the courts are for and if we need to we will go back and get a warrant and bring proper police in," Wallace said.

Wallace says he's already included the funding for training and weapons -- in this year's budget.

The Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss the proposal, Wednesday.

