Genesee County Animal Control closing for a week amid construction

(8/27/2019) - The Genesee County Animal Control is shutting down on Wednesday for a week while staff move animals and offices to a new part of the facility.

The building at 4351 Pasadena Ave. in Flint is in the midst of an $8.2 million renovation and expansion.

Phase 1 of the project is mostly complete, allowing operations to move into the new addition. When the move is complete, crews will focus on renovation and expansion of the existing facility.

The animal shelter will reopen at noon on Sept. 5.