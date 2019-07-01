Genesee County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions Friday

(7/1/2019) - The Genesee County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions of cats and dogs Friday.

Adoptions will be available from noon to 6 p.m. for qualified families.

Anyone interested in making an adoption must fill out an application and turn it in by noon Thursday. Applications must be dropped off by 6 p.m. Wednesday or emailed to dmacko@co.genesee.mi.us by noon on Fourth of July.

The shelter is closed on Fourth of July, so no applications can be dropped off then. Nobody will be allowed to adopt a pet if they are not prequalified in advance.

Applications are available at the shelter from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday or can be downloaded here.

Most animals up for adoption are listed on the Genesee County Animal Shelter Facebook page. Any children younger than 18 living in the home must be present when making an adoption based on the shelter's policy.

While the adoption fees are waived at the shelter, families taking home a new pet are still required to pay $10 for a license.