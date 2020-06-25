Genesee County Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

(06/25/2020) - The Genesee County Fair became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic Thursday after the Board of Health voted to cancel the event.

"I just couldn't live with myself if something other than that happened," said Genesee County Commissioner Brenda Clack.

The Genesee County Fair attracts people from all over and generates millions of dollars in revenue for Genesee County. But Clack said the risk of potentially spreading coronavirus at the fair this year simply is not worth it.

"A great job is done putting it together, but this is a different year and we all have to change the way we operate," she said.

County fair officials issued a statement saying they have yet to be notified of the cancellation and had expected to meet with the Board of Health to discuss a Safe Launch Plan for this year's fair.

"The majority of us felt that this was the best decision. We gave some relief to the director of health, John McKellar, who had been approached by officials of the fair. And this is serious business," Clack said.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest orders, outdoor events in Genessee County are restricted to 100 people.

"This is serious, especially since it's being said during the flu season, it's going to be worse," Clack said. "So if you are already ill from having caught it at the fair, you go right into flu season. What are we looking at?"

She understands people will disappointed, but she believes canceling the fair was the right decision.

"Everybody wants to relax. We need to exhale, but should that be done without concern for contracting this disease?" Clack said.