Genesee County Health Department warns of scammers spoofing its numbers

(5/14/2020) - The Genesee County Health Department is warning of scammers calling residents appearing to use the department's name and phone numbers.

The callers ask for personal and financial information about residents' Medicare accounts, which the health department says it will never do over the phone.

The scammers are using a technique called "spoofing," in which they falsely display the health department's information on the caller ID. So the caller ID will indicate the health department is calling when it is not.

Anyone who receives a call from scammers should hang up immediately and avoid returning any messages left on voicemail. Residents also should avoid giving out any personal information over the phone, according to the health department.

Genesee County's information technology department has investigated the situation and determined that no data breach occurred into the health department's records.

Anyone who receives a scam call and wants to file a complaint can visit the Michigan Attorney General Consumer Protection Division website and click on “Report Illegal Robocalls."