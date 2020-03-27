Genesee County Jail inmates released early to prevent coronavirus inside

(3/27/2020) - Some nonviolent Genesee County Jail inmates nearing the end of their sentences will be released early to decrease the facility's population and prevent coronavirus cases inside.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said the early releases are a reaction to guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to significantly reduce the inmate population across Michigan as coronavirus spreads.

Inmates being released are classified as nonviolent, evaluated carefully and near the end of their sentence for minor offenses. Some inmates will be placed on a tether so they can be monitored.

Swanson the jail population in Genesee County is below 500 and he anticipates releasing more people soon. He reported the jail population exceeded 600 earlier this month before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our current jail count has never been this low in my career, 29 years,” he said.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the jail. Authorities have cleared a floor in the facility to house inmates if they test positive for the illness, however.

Jail staff are working with independent inspectors to make sure they are following best practices for preventing coronavirus. They have doubled recreation time and doubled the amount of cleaning every day already.