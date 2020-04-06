Genesee County Parks still open, but some attractions closed

As the largest county park system in the state of Michigan, Genesee County Parks look to remain a safe environment for the community.

“We’re going to try and maintain everything else in a condition that’s suitable for the public to use and enjoy,” said Barry June, Director of Parks and Recreation Commission.

To slow the spread of the virus some locations have been closed. Including:

- The Goldenrod Disc Golf course

- The Mounds ORV Area

- All Genesee County Parks playgrounds

- The Flushing County Park’s Off Leash Dog Area

- For-Mar Nature Preserve & Arboretum's Visitor Center

- Genesee County Parks Administrative Offices

The parks themselves are still open keeping extra caution in mind. With over 65 miles of trails and roadways there’s a lot of space to practice proper social distancing.

“We have over 11 thousand acres of parkland in Genesee County and trails are ten feet wide so you can maintain your social distancing. We do have park maintenance and a limited number of staff taking care of our areas.”

Genesee County parks say they are happy to be at service for our community, but urge all of us to be safe and practice proper social distancing.