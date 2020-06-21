Genesee County Probate and Circuit Courts to begin reopening process Monday

(6/21/20) - The Genesee County Probate and Circuit Courts will begin their first phase of reopening on Monday, the court announced.

The first phase allows judges to schedule on-site court events with courtroom participants limited to 10 people or less.

Public court proceedings will continue to be live-streamed on YouTube.

Also, effective Monday, the public entrance will be the Beach Street entrance and will be limited to those with a scheduled court proceeding or appointment. People will also need to pass a set of health screening questions and wear a face mask.

Jury trial activity will continue to be deferred until a later phase of the reopening process.

In addition to this, to limit person-to-person contact, the Genesee County Courthouse will be closed to the public on Fridays, beginning June 26. This will last through July 31.

The courthouse is also scheduled to be closed on Monday, July 6, for a previously-selected county furlough day.

Phase two, when implemented, will allow for more members of the public to attend court proceedings.