Genesee County Road Commission connecting with drivers at Back to the Bricks

(8/15/2019) - Classic pick-up trucks and cruisers are not the only representation of Back to Bricks.

The Genesee County Road Commission also plays a major role in the week's festivities by using the event as an avenue to connect with the community.

"We maintain the roads for the public to get in and out of Genesee County, so for them to know what we do and how we go about maintaining the roads is important," said Kenda Love-Brezzell, the fleet maintenance and facilities manager.

The road commission will have a motor grader, two plow trucks and two tractors on display during Back to the Bricks. Employees began to prep the massive trucks on Wednesday and built a wooden staircase to help children climb behind the wheel.

"These are things they don't see up close on a regular basis," Love-Brezzell said. "They see them on the road but they will actually get inside the vehicle, see all the components inside the vehicle and understand why it's important not to crowd the plow."

Back to the Bricks founder Allen Hatch said working with the road commission helps in many ways.

"It's great to have the Genesee County Road Commission involved with us because it's good for them as well to get out and connect with its constituents," he said.