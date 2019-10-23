Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell planning to retire after 50-year career

(10/23/2019) - Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell announced Wednesday morning that he'll soon step down and retire after more than 50 years in law enforcement.

He's known for a couple of months he would be stepping down after 21 years as the Genesee County sheriff.

"After 21 years in the office of sheriff I've made a decision to retire from the office and go in to private life," Pickell said.

Pickell was appointed in 1999 as Genesee County sheriff, but he got his start with the Flint Police Department. He has also worked for the CIA and for the prosecutors office.

In retirement, Pickell wants to spend more time with family and his grandchildren out of state.

During his announcement on Wednesday, he highlighted some of his biggest accomplishments and also some things that hampered his department.

"Gov. Engler closed down all of our mental health hospitals and we were just warehousing people in the county jail -- and that's a rather inhumane thing to do," Pickell said. "We've been working with Wayne State University, Michigan State University trying to get help for our mentally ill in the county jail."

Pickell's last day as sheriff will be Jan. 5. His successor has not been selected, but he said there are a number of capable and confident people who can do the job.