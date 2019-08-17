Genesee County Sheriff Office hosts "Deps and Dogs" event

(08/17/19)- The Genesee County Sheriff's Office held a new community celebration, Saturday.

The first annual Deps and Dogs was held Saturday afternoon in downtown Flint.

There was free hot dogs, bounce houses, and even adoptable animals.

Undersheriff Chris Swanson said it's all about the community coming together.

Swanson personally donated inflatable toys for the kids to play in, as well as the dunk tank, where people could dunk a deputy.

"We got people from all over the world to see b2b. and law enforcement needs to be out there in the community, not just out there arresting people, but doing the fun stuff like this to show kids and adults that we love our community and we want to give back. so now that we've done this, and its such a success, next year will be twice as big," Genesee County Undersheriff, Chris Swanson.

The event was free with help from some community partners.

Taxpayer money was not used.

