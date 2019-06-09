Genesee County Sheriff to announce charges as part of GHOST task force

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell will announce charges Monday-- as part of the newly formed task force.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) is aimed at identifying people involved in human trafficking and other related crimes.

22 people are now facing charges related to soliciting sex with underage children.

Be sure to stay with ABC 12 on air and online-- as the Sheriff releases more information on the arrests and the investigation at a press conference, Monday.