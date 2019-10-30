Genesee County Sheriff's office investigating list of vulnerable students at Lake Fenton Middle School

(10/30/19)- "It was hard being a teenager when I was teenager a million years ago, I can't imagine it now," said parent, Brian Ramsey.

As a parent of two in 2019, Brian Ramsey realizes times have changed.

And like many places these days, schools are no longer the safe haven they once were.

"My fear at least as a kid, sure you had a fear of maybe somebody is going to pop you one in the eye and you are going to come home with a black eye. I never worried about whether or not I'd make it home," Ramsey said.

It's something parents in Lake Fenton school district may also be thinking about, after learning the Genesee County Sheriff department is investigating a student who had a concerning list of 15 fellow students.

The district is saying may have been vulnerable to a safety related concern.

" It's in churches, it's in theaters, it's everywhere, said Lake Fenton Schools Superintendent, Julie Williams

She said school administrators were made aware of the list by another student just as school began to let out Tuesday afternoon.

"We do have to take them seriously, because look at what has happened around our country, and around the world," Williams said.

The students on the list range in age from 11 to 14.

Williams says the parents of each student was contacted.

"They do not believe that there is an eminent threat to anyone at this point and time," Williams said.

Williams said the district has had training with students so they know exactly what to do if they learn something of concern.

They are told to talk to an adult about it.

And in this case, one of her students did just that.

"Thank you to the student that brought the information to forward, parents always remind your kids to make good decisions and encourage them to talk to counselors, talk to teachers, talk to to other adults,"Williams said.