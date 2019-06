(6/7/19) - A special event on Friday will help veterans and their families get information on VA benefits, mental health, dental health and more.

The Genesee County Veterans' Stand Down will be held in downtown Flint.

It's set up to help all veterans, including homeless and in-need vets.

The stand down runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Catholic Charities Center for Hope at 812 Root Street.

Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 or VA ID card.