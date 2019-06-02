Genesee County Veterans' Stand Down happening Friday

(06/02/19) - Calling all veterans and veterans' families! The "Genesee County Veterans' Stand Down" is happening this Friday in Flint.

Debra Hayes, executive director of My Brother's Keeper, joined us in studio to talk about it along with Pat Lozano who is the 6th district president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Veterans will need to bring their DD-214 or VA I.D. card.

Veterans and their families can receive information on VA benefits, mental health, dental and resources for basic needs.

The stand down is happening Friday, June 7 at Catholic Charities Center for Hope on 812 Root Street in Flint. The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.