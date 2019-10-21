First responders attend Genesee County boy's birthday party

(10/21/19) - A big group of Mid Michigan law enforcement officers and firefighters made sure a boy's birthday party was extra special.

The effort started when 13-year-old Johnny of Genesee County sent a letter to emergency responders, inviting them to his party.

An employee at ELGA Credit Union helped get the word out after hearing Johnny was looking for a new bike for his birthday, along with a winter coat.

Representatives from 12 different departments caravaned to the celebration over the weekend, including Michigan State Police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Department.

The party included a cake, a new bike, and a winter coat.

Organizers said the effort was a big success, giving Johnny an unforgettable birthday.