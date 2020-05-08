Genesee County businesses eligible for loans from $200,000 Consumers Energy gift

(5/8/2020) - Consumers Energy provided $200,000 for a new loan program to help small businesses in Flint and Genesee County affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce accepted the donation to help establish the Restart Flint and Genesee recovery program. Businesses can apply for $5,000 grants from the program.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and have been significantly impacted during this unprecedented time,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The chamber's program is open to businesses with 50 or fewer employees owned and operated in Genesee County. Franchises are not eligible.

Business owners must provide proof that they face significant effects from the coronavirus pandemic and Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. Grant money can be spent on reopening expenses related to meeting new health and safety guidelines.

Eligible businesses must be part of the following sectors:

-- Bars and restaurants.

-- Barber shops and hair salons.

-- Gyms and fitness facilities.

-- Tattoo parlors.

-- Day care, senior citizen living and respite facilities.

-- Non-critical manufacturing.

Applications for the first wave of funding are due by May 24. The chamber is pursuing funding for additional grants, which may be available later.

“Through these grants, we are making an investment in our communities, business owners, workers and their families, and a commitment to help power through together,” said Hofmeister.