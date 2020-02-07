Genesee County child's heart journey helps raise awareness

(02/07/20) - A mid-Michigan family is helping to raise awareness about heart health on National Wear Red Day.

"She just has a way of getting people to wrap them right around her finger," said Lindsay Gauger.

Lindsay Gauger's daughter, Gemma, is one of 40,000 babies born with a congenital heart defect each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors noticed that Gemma had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome or HLHS while her mother was 32 weeks pregnant. She had her first open heart surgery at 3-days-old.

"We always kind of kept it in perspective," said Gemma's dad, Steven Gauger. "There's a chance that she might need a transplant."

It became even more apparent that Gemma would need a heart transplant shortly after Gemma's second stage surgery. The surgery went well, but a couple of months later -- at 8-months-old -- she went into cardiac arrest.

"That was the first instant we really had where we were like, 'Are we going to bring her home? Is that going to happen,'" Lindsay said.

Gemma was later placed on a heart transplant waiting list where she stayed for four months before she received the transplant. That was around 15-months-old. Now she's 5-years-old, and she's still getting used to her heart.

"We're still not out of the woods yet but she's doing well and just keeps growing," Steven said.

Steven, a local high school coach, says they've stayed together and tried to make the most of every moment.

"She's going to school now. She has therapy in Saginaw. She had dance class last year. She goes to all her brother's sporting events, my sporting events," he said.

The family credits a strong support system for helping them get through it all, and Lindsay even keeps a blog updating Gemma's progress.

The Gaugers are looking forward to traveling outside of Michigan with Gemma and their son, Gavin. They also want other families to pay attention to this serious issue.

"It will happen to anybody," Lindsay said. "There needs to be more awareness and more research driven towards helping these doctors and surgeons save these kids. I think more than anything we would just like for families to not go through what we've been through."

February is also American Heart Month. The initiative is to bring awareness to a shocking statistic.

Heart disease and stroke remain the number one killer of women, claiming one in three lives.

You can take action and donate now to help end heart disease and stroke. Click here to learn more.