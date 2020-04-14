Genesee County coronavirus cases top 1,000; nine more deaths reported

(4/14/2020) - Genesee County became the fourth county in Michigan to report more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Still, the county's growth in the number of cases remained lower than most days last week, when daily increases topped 60 cases.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 43 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,031. Nine more deaths in the county were attributed coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 84.

Genesee County remains the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths outside the Metro Detroit area.

Health department statistics show 44% of coronavirus cases and 50% of deaths involve blacks or African-Americans. Caucasians account for 32% of confirmed cases and 38% of deaths.

Two-thirds of coronavirus patients have not required hospitalization while only 26% spent time in a hospital. The 84 deaths represents 8% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee County.

Females account for 55% of Genesee County's coronavirus cases but only 36% of deaths. Males account for 45% of cases and 64% of deaths.

Just over half of Genesee County's coronavirus cases have been reported in the Flint area -- with 419 in the city of Flint and 119 in Flint Township.

The Grand Blanc area has the next highest total with 88 confirmed cases in Grand Blanc Township and 60 cases in the city of Grand Blanc. Burton is the next highest with 64 cases.

Coronavirus cases also are increasing in Mt. Morris Township, which now has 39.

In Saginaw County, the number of new coronavirus cases grow by its lowest amount in several days with only nine. That brings the county's total of cases to 303 and one more death was reported for a total of 14.

One more coronavirus patient was listed as recovered for a total of 21. The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.