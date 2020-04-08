Genesee County coronavirus cases up 10% again, 7 more deaths reported

(4/8/2020) - The Genesee County Health Department reported another 10% increase in presumptive coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Wednesday.

The county has reported 707 presumptive cases, up by 69 from Wednesday. The seven additional deaths push the county's total to 39.

Genesee County has not reported a number of patients who recovered from the illness.

The median age of those who died is 76, according to the health department. Males account for just over half of coronavirus patients in the county and two-thirds of deaths.

African-Americans have been hardest hit with 48% of cases in the county and 56% of deaths. Caucasians account for 30% of cases and 38% of deaths.

The Flint area continues to account for more than half of Genesee County's coronavirus cases with 315 in the city of Flint and 78 in Flint Township -- a total of 56%.

The Grand Blanc area accounts for about 13% of the county's confirmed cases with 60 in Grand Blanc Township and 35 in the city of Grand Blanc -- a total of 13.5%.

Burton is the next highest with 40 cases, which equals nearly 6% of the county's total.

The health department says a total of 1,493 people have been tested for coronavirus in Genesee County and nearly half came back positive. Another 588 people tested negative and results of 198 tests were pending Wednesday.