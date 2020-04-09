Genesee County government discussing possible layoffs due to coronavirus

(4/9/2020) - Genesee County commissioners are talking with county government employee unions about possible layoffs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Martin Cousineau and Finance Committee Chairwoman Kim Courts met with the unions on Thursday to discuss a process for moving forward with layoffs.

County leaders did not announce a specific number of planned layoffs or which positions would be affected. The county's various employee unions are meeting with members and plan to vote by early next week.

Cousineau said the layoffs would amount to less than half of the county's 1,100 employees. The Genesee County health and sheriff's departments would not be affected.

“Our staff has been outstanding during this crisis” Cousineau said. “It is gut wrenching to have to make these decisions, but the uncertainty of our economy demands it."

He said the county's financial footing was "shaky" before the coronavirus pandemic and effects from the unfolding situation are worsening the budgets.

"We have no choice but to act,” Cousineau said.

All of the layoffs will be temporary, so everyone will get their job back after the coronavirus pandemic passes, county officials said.

He and Courts say many county employees should expect to remain off the job through the end of April based on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order announced Thursday.