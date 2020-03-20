Genesee County has 4 confirmed coronavirus cases, health department says

(3/20/2020) - Genesee County has its first four confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the health department.

County officials made the announcement Friday morning. The patients are ages 15, 22, 35 and 54, but information about their genders and past travels was not immediately available.

Michigan has a total of 334 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths as of the latest figures announced Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially indicated there were positive cases of coronavirus in Genesee County on Thursday.

However, the Genesee County Health Department said there are no positive cases in their county and the state made a reporting error.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's staff admitted that state health officials made a reporting error with the Genesee County test and there were no positive cases in the county on Thursday. That changed Friday with new results.