Genesee County has Michigan's highest unemployment rate

(5/29/2020) - While unemployment rates surged significantly across Michigan in April, new state statistics show Genesee County was hit the hardest.

The coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan in mid-March and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order closed hundreds of businesses statewide on March 23, leading to massive layoffs.

The county's unemployment rate is the highest in Michigan at 30.1%, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth. The jobless rate increased 26% from March and 25.7% from April 2019.

Statistics show 48,000 workers in Genesee County lost their jobs in April while the number of jobs available dropped by nearly 45,000 compared to March. There were 55,500 workers without a job and 128,300 total jobs.

In Saginaw County, the unemployment rate increased by more than 20% in April. The jobless rate reached 25.6% and 21,500 people were out of work.

About 19,000 jobs in Saginaw County were eliminated during the month of April.

The situation isn't much better in Bay City, where the unemployment rate surged to 25.3% after 12,300 people lost their jobs in April.

Statewide, Michigan's total unemployment rate reached 23.8% in April -- which is an increase of 19.2% from March and 20.1% compared to April 2019.

“Jobless rates in April exceeded 20 percent in most Michigan regions, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.“Industry jobs plunged throughout the state, particularly in the leisure and hospitalityand manufacturingsectors.”