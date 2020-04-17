Genesee County lays off nearly 140 employees due to coronavirus shutdowns

(4/17/2020) - Genesee County is laying off nearly 140 employees temporarily due to slowdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

That represents just over 10% of the county's 1,100 employees.

The county's buildings remain closed to the public and many non-essential services are on hold to follow social distancing guidelines and abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Dozens of county employees have been off the job or working from home for over a month. Genesee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Martin Cousineau said layoffs became necessary Friday.

"For nearly five weeks we have continued to pay staff, but due to the reduction in work as a result of the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe Order,' we needed to make this decision,” he said. “Myself and my colleagues have committed to making this temporary transition as easy as possible for our staff.”

Cousineau said all employees will receive their paychecks as normal on Friday and will receive another paycheck on May 1 for the hours worked this week. The county also will continue paying for health insurance coverage during the layoffs.

He said all laid off employees will be welcomed back to their positions when the coronavirus pandemic is over and it is safe for county services to resume.

“No one ever wants to make decisions that could have a negative impact on a person’s livelihood. But we also have a responsibility to our residents,” said Cousineau. "We hope that the steps we have taken will lessen any negative effects that these layoffs may cause."

Laid off workers are encouraged to apply for benefits from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. They could be eligible for the maximum benefit of $962 per week, which includes a $600 federal weekly contribution.