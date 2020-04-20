Genesee County man creates food stand to help others during pandemic

(4/20/20) - A Genesee Township man started a movement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Kehoe created a food stand on North Genesee Road by C.S. Mott Lake.

People could stop by and find goods such as canned food and boxes of cereal.

Kehoe put the stand up around Easter to help struggling families.

The stand was self-sufficient. The community could pick items up and take them with them, or drop off essential items to help others.

"This is open 24 hours a day. You know, if you see something where you need a can of food to give to your family you can stop by here and it's yours. There are no requirements and no big long lines. So, it's a small little place to fill a small little need," said Kehoe.