50-year-old gets up to a century in prison for killing girlfriend, dumping body by Flint River

(12/4/2019) - A 50-year-old man from Genesee County will spend at least 65 years in prison for killing his girlfriend, dumping her body along the Flint River and burning her car in Mt. Morris Township.

A Genesee County judge sentenced John Barritt of Forest Township to spend 65 to 100 years in prison for the 2015 murder of 44-year-old Amy Wienski of Calhoun County.

A jury convicted him in October of second-degree murder, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and tampering with evidence.

"After today's sentencing and given that he is 50 years old, Barritt will never be a threat to public safety again," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Barritt and Wienski were in a romantic relationship and living together when she was murdered, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Mt. Morris Township police and firefighters found Wienski's red Fiat on fire at Coldwater Road and Fulton Street on May 3, 2015. A day later, Wienski's body was found along the Flint River near Riverside Drive and Lyman Street in Flint.

Calhoun County authorities went to Wienski's registered address in Homer Township after the vehicle arson to question her. Barritt showed up while police were at the residence, so they detained him for questioning.

Leyton said the Calhoun County investigators never read Miranda rights to Barritt before or during questioning. The Michigan Court of Appeals and Supreme Court twice ruled Barritt's statements inadmissible at trial.

However, a Genesee County jury found Barritt guilty without any of his statements to police used as evidence.