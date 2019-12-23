Genesee County man plans to retire after winning $400,000 lottery prize

(12/23/2019) - Christmas came a little early in a big way for a Genesee County man who won $400,000 on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show.

Gerald Sproull, 67, plans to retire with his winnings after he travels and buys a new car and a house.

"When I got the call that I was chosen as a contestant, I couldn't believe it," said Sproull. "I started jumping up and down and rethinking my life knowing I was guaranteed a large amount of money."

He was picked in a random drawing to appear on "The Big Spin" show. The final drawing to select five lottery players for the show is scheduled for Jan. 2 and players have to register their codes by Dec. 31.

"The Big Spin" is an instant game from the Michigan Lottery offering prizes of $10 to $1 million. Hill and four other players were selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show by a random drawing after entering their non-winning instant game tickets.

"The Big Spin" wheel offers prizes of $100,000 to $2 million.

The Michigan Lottery says Big Spin instant game players have won more than $14 million and tickets with prizes worth $61 million remain, including three $1 million top prizes.