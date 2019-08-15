Genesee County man wins $1 million from Michigan Lottery instant game

(8/15/2019) - A Genesee County became the newest millionaire after playing a scratch off instant lottery game.

The lucky 56-year-old winner, who wants to remain anonymous, bought a Millionaire Maker ticket at Mike's Super Save on South Saginaw Street in Burton worth $1 million.

"I always buy my tickets at Mike's," he said. "Sometimes I play Club Keno, but usually I buy instant games. The Millionaire Maker ticket caught my eye, so I bought one."

The big winner scratched off the ticket in the parking and felt a "wave of excitement" when the "1MIL" symbol appeared.

The player claimed the prize recently at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. He chose to receive a lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full $1 million.

He plans use his winnings to retire early.

Michigan Lottery says players have claimed more than $37 million from the Millionaire Maker game, which launched in April. Each $20 ticket offers a chance to win prizes ranging from $40 up to $1 million.

Lottery officials say tickets with prizes totaling $61 million remain, including seven more $1 million winners.