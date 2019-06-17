Genesee County man wins two Club Keno drawings in a week

(6/17/2019) - Lightning struck twice for a Genesee County man, who won two Club Keno drawings in a week.

The anonymous player collected a $10,000 prize. A week later, he won more than $145,000 in a Club Keno The Jack drawing while he dined at Cardinal Country Pizza on Ellis Road in Millington.

"When I couldn't cash the ticket at the restaurant, I knew I had a jackpot winner," the 53-year-old player said. "It's a weird feeling because you never expect to win this much, especially after just winning $10,000. We just feel so lucky to have won."

He plans to set up college funds for his children, make some home repairs and save the rest of his winnings.