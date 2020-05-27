Genesee County motorcyclist found dead possibly days after crash, police say

(5/27/2020) - A Genesee County motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday possibly days after crashing into a ditch.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclist, who was not identified, appears to have lost control and went into the ditch on Clifford Road near Pattison Road.

The man's body was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but police believe he may have been there for several days. He had been reported missing from Genesee County.

Authorities are planning an autopsy for Wednesday while the investigation into the crash continues.