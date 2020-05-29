Genesee County passes milestone with 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

(5/29/2020) - Genesee County passed a milestone of 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday -- the fifth of Michigan's 83 counties to reach that threshold.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 15 more confirmed coronavirus cases Friday for a total of 2,001 and one more death attributed to the illness for a total of 245.

Genesee County still has the most deaths and second most cases in Michigan outside the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its eighth day in a row with fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases and third straight day with no more deaths attributed to the illness.

Saginaw County has six more confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday for a total of 1,021. However, 23 more confirmed coronavirus patients were listed as recovered Friday for a total of 288.

The Bay County Health Department also reported far more confirmed coronavirus recovered Friday than the number of people diagnosed with the illness.

Four more people in Bay County were confirmed with coronavirus while 24 patients were listed as recovered Friday, increasing totals to 298 confirmed cases and 221 recoveries.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Bay County stayed the same at 22 on Friday.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 607 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday for a total of 56,621.

An additional 34 deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Friday for a total of 5,406.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Thursday:

-- Genesee, 2,001 cases and 246 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,021 cases, 107 deaths and 288 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and 23 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 298 cases, 22 deaths and 221 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and 24 recoveries.

-- Clare, 18 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 74 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 44 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 94 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Isabella, 76 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 188 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 81 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 21 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths and 179 patients recovered, which is an increase of three recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 189 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.