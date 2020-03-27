Genesee County police giving warnings to non-essential businesses still open

(3/27/2020) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he's received a number of calls since Monday. They all came from police departments wondering how they're supposed to enforce the Governors 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' order.

Leyton explained he consulted with the Attorney General's Office.

"There's been a lot of questions as to just what can remain open," he said.

Leyton took ABC12 through a list of the businesses area police agencies were questioning as 'essential.'

"Sheriff Swanson called me and said well what about golf courses, cause there's a lot of golf courses that are operating," Leyton explained.

While the weather is perfect to get in a round of 18 holes, Leyton said that's not allowed right now.

"Golf courses can maintain minimum dress to keep the greens safe and keep the greens growing, to make sure that the golf course is maintained; but golfers sadly, and I know golfers don't want to hear this, me among them. But, we can't be playing right now," he said.

The Prosecutor added residential landscaping and tobacco stores also didn't make the 'essential' list.

"We're waiting for further clarification from the Governor on medical marijuana. But tobacco stores cannot be operating," Leyton said.

So, what is he advising police departments to do is he sees any businesses in violation?

"Present them with the executive order, ask them where in the executive order they think that they come within an exception," Leyton said. "And, if the police officer doesn't agree with them, give them a warning, give them the opportunity to shut down, give them the opportunity to do the right thing."

If they refuse or get caught a second time, the owner is charged with a misdemeanor. The punishment is a 90-day jail stay or a $500 fine.

A reminder -- the goal of the Governor's order is to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus.