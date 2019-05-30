Genesee County police scanners go silent with signal encryption

(5/30/2019) - Anyone accustomed to listening in on Genesee County police radio traffic to keep up with what's going on will have to find another way.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center began digitally encrypting all police radio channels on Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

That means the general public no longer will be able to listen on home police scanners. The county's fire and EMS channels were not encrypted, so they should remain available to the public for the foreseeable future.

Owners of the popular "Genesee County Scanners" Facebook page announced Thursday afternoon that they were ceasing most operations but keeping the page available.

They no longer to plan to offer live updates on crime happenings around the county for their 57,000 followers.