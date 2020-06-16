Genesee County prosecutor says he will deny warrants for walking in street

(6/16/2020) - Police in Genesee County won't be able to seek charges for crimes uncovered after they stopped someone for walking in the street, according to a new Prosecutor's Office policy.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton unveiled the change Tuesday in light of "very important conversations currently taking place across the nation."

He said several communities in Genesee County have local ordinances against walking in the roadway when a sidewalk is available. But enforcement can vary between urban and suburban communities.

"The perception and many times the reality is that such practices are an unwarranted harassment of an individual and an intrusion into their daily life," Leyton said.

Oftentimes, police discover other crimes like drug or weapons possession while talking with people they stop for potentially violating the sidewalk ordinance, he said.

Going forward, Leyton said his office will not authorize charges in cases where police only stopped someone because they were violating a walking in the street ordinance.

"If police bring a warrant request to my office where the only reason a more serious crime was uncovered was because police stopped someone walking in the street, that warrant will be denied," he said. "There must be other tangible evidence a crime is being committed before we will entertain a warrant."

Leyton said his action does not provide freedom for people to walk in the street, because that is not safe.