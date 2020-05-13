Genesee County reports 4 new coronavirus cases -- lowest in nearly 2 months

(5/13/2020) - The growth in newly confirmed coronavirus cases slowed even further in Genesee County on Wednesday to a level not seen in nearly two months.

The Genesee County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 and one more death attributed to the illness. The number of new cases is the smallest for a single day since March 18.

Genesee County now has 1,786 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 225 deaths attributed to the illness. That is the second highest number of cases and most deaths for counties outside the Metro Detroit area.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 20 more confirmed cases of coronavirus for the second straight day, pushing the county's total to 852.

Three more deaths attributed to the illness on Wednesday bring the county's total to 89.

However, the health department listed 10 more Saginaw County coronavirus patients as recovered on Wednesday for a total of 183. The recovery rate now tops 21% of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.