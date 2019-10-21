Genesee County resident claims $587,000 lottery jackpot

(10/21/2019) - A 70-year-old man usually plays Mega Millions, but a clerk's suggestion helped him win a $587,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five numbers in the Aug. 14 drawing -- 03-24-25-27-35. The bought the winning ticket at The Liquor Carousel located at 2372 E. Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township.

"I buy one Mega Millions ticket for each drawing," the winner said. "When I stopped to buy my ticket, the clerk suggested playing Fantasy 5 because the jackpot was pretty high, so I decided to give it a try."

He won $10 on his first try and reinvested that in buying more Fantasy 5 tickets and won $10 again. That cycle repeated a couple times until he claimed the $587,000 jackpot.

"When I checked my numbers, I was bewildered," he said. "I called my friend and asked him to read the numbers to me just so I knew I wasn't seeing things incorrectly."

The winner finished working late that evening and called his daughter in California to share the good news.

"She didn't believe me and asked me to send a picture of the ticket," he said. "Then, she called me back crying tears of joy because she was so happy for me."

The winner plans to spend his jackpot on a new vehicle, a set of golf clubs and save the remainder.