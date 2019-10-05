Genesee County resource expo wants to help you move forward

(10/05/19) - It's an opportunity to learn about community resources and meet local legislators working for you in Lansing.

The "Moving Flint Forward Expo" is happening Wednesday, October 9.

Financial help with home ownership, credit repair, health care and educational resources will be available from some 50 organizations slated to attend.

It's happening at Kettering University from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and if free to attend.

Organizers say Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will be there for lunch and breakfast will be served.

Grace Taylor with Metro Community Development and Van Adams with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to share the details. You can watch their interview in the video player attached to this article.

To learn more visit: www.metro-community.org.

