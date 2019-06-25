Genesee County retiree health care in limbo

(06/25/19) - Genesee County health care benefits for retirees are in limbo.

According to a Facebook post by the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, several people have received a letter saying their benefits will soon come to an end.

Genesee County District 8 Commissioner Ted Henry said that's not entirely true.

"Presently there's funding all the way through the first quarter of next budget cycle, which is close to the first of the year. We have this issue to deal with in this new budget cycle for 2019-2020," Henry said.

As it stands, the Board of Commissioners will need to come up with a way to find $18 million to keep retiree health care funded through the VEBA trust.

"We're going to weigh in on all the avenues. We're not looking at totally doing away with health care for retirees. We're going to evaluate a long term way to deal with the finance problem," Henry said.

He said there will be some changes, but it's too soon to say what those changes will be. A committee will be established Wednesday morning to start tackling the issue, one that he says has been long in the making.

"I've been here 12 and a half years and we have a board now that is faced into dealing with it because funding is running out in three months in the next budget cycle so we have to deal with it financially," Henry said.

Once the new committee is formed, he said there will be open forum meetings in the coming months to hear input directly from retirees and community members.