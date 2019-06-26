Genesee County retirees voice concerns over healthcare benefits

(06/26/18) - Some Genesee County retirees don't know what will happen next with their retirement healthcare benefits. Some of them voiced their concerns in front of the county board of commissioners.

In the mean time the county is moving to form a committee to help find the money needed to keep retiree health care funded.

"In my career I've had my hands broken. That finger's been dislocated. That finger has been dislocated," Scott Morton said.

Retired police officer paramedic Scott Morton voiced his opinion in front of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday. He wants to ensure that his health care benefits don't go away.

"Nobody gets into law enforcement to make money. What you get into it for is to help people but it's also for the benefits and it's for the retirement," Morton said.

According to the county board of commissioners, the fund that pays for retiree health care is expected to run out of cash in early 2020. Commissioners say they must find $18 million to maintain those benefits.

Mark Corkins also addressed the commissioners on behalf of his fiance Christine Eaton. Eaton has upcoming knee replacement surgery.

"They're looking at making cuts and one of the quiet places they can do it is focused on the retirees, and I'm glad to see everybody come together and say hey you can't do this do us," said Corkins, a UAW retiree.

Eaton, who worked with the prosecutor's office for 23 years, is unsure of what happens next or if her healthcare benefits will cover her recovery from surgery.

"I don't know - right now I'm grateful that I have it because I was told I only have to pay $136 out of my pocket," Eaton said.

Many of the commissioners saying they understand completely where the retirees are coming from. Some of them are retirees themselves.

Moving forward with the committee, commissioners want the retirees to show up to the meetings and offer their input.

There's still no word yet though on when that first meeting will happen, but you can follow along here to stay updated with when that will take place.