Genesee County reveals locations of its nearly 350 coronavirus cases

(4/3/2020) - The Genesee County Health Department is releasing new detailed information showing where its coronavirus patients live.

Health officials began offering a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code and municipality. Data also shows ages and genders of those diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

The city of Flint has nearly half of the 337 cases that the health department confirmed Thursday afternoon. When including neighboring Flint Township, the Flint area accounts for 200 of the 337 cases.

The Grand Blanc area is the next highest cluster of cases. Grand Blanc Township has 29 cases while the city of Grand Blanc has 15 for a total of 44.

Burton has 21 cases while Mt. Morris has 12. No other city or township has more than six cases.

Males are affected much more by coronavirus than women in Genesee County, according to the health department figures. More than half of the patients and eight of the 10 deaths in the county were males.

People age 50 and older account for 65% of confirmed coronavirus cases. The average age of the 10 people who died of coronavirus was 70.

So far, 149 patients required a hospital stay while 188 did not.