Genesee County shelter offers meals, presents for needy families on Christmas

(12/24/19) --They're a little bigger than your average elf, no pointy ears to speak of.

And they are thousands of miles away from the North Pole and Santa's workshop, but they are still plenty busy this Christmas Eve sorting items, and filling bags.

To make sure those in need, have a Merry Christmas.

"The whole staff, as you can see, the men, the veterans, the volunteers are here," said My Brother's Keeper, Executive Director, Debra Hayes.

On most days, My Brother's Keeper, is a shelter where homeless men can find a hot meal and warm bed, except on Christmas.

"We are serving men, women, children, infants," A church comes in and they make breakfast always make pancakes and sausages, eggs, they bring donuts, just a big spread for breakfast and everyone is welcome,"

The goal of the Warm Heart Giveaway, now it's 5th year, is to provide a little Christmas cheer to those in Genesee County who may have fallen on hard times.

"We do understand that the homeless rate has decreased 2% according national status, but we have a lot of poverty in Genesee County, a lot of families that need this support," Hayes said

In addition to breakfast and lunch, the shelter hands out presents, shoes, coats, toiletries, even toys.

All brand items donated from people and businesses from all around the state.

"It's important, because if you're opening up your gifts, you don't want to open something used, don't get me wrong, we accept used gifts, but we do not give them away on Christmas Day," Hayes said

Last Christmas, the shelter welcomed more than 200 people.

With the warmer temperatures, Hayes expects to see even more this Christmas.

"If we didn't have anyone, that would be awesome.. because that would mean that they are probably at home underneath their own tree, or sitting at their own dinner table or breakfast table, but that's not the real reality of what we see in Genesee County," Hayes said.

The shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon, on Christmas.

If you would like to donate items, you can also drop them off then as well. Hayes says coats of all sizes, are still needed.

