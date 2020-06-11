Genesee County sheriff hosting boater's safety course after 17-year-old's death

(6/11/2020) - There's a new push in Genesee County to promote boating safety after a 17-year-old girl was killed in a personal watercraft accident on Lake Fenton.

Her story affected Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson directly, because he said he's close friends with the girl's parents.

So to make sure something like this never happens again, the sheriff's office is hosting its first-ever countywide boater safety course. The course is happening next from 2 to 4 p.m. June 18 at Lake Fenton High School.

Swanson said the two-hour course will provide boaters with all the education they need in case something happens on the water. Call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office to sign up for the course.